WEST ALLIS — So we all know about the Olympics and events like the high jump and long jump. But you’re probably thinking about human Olympics. Well, there's also basically an Olympics for rabbits that happens every year at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Welcome to the world of rabbit hopping, rabbit agility courses, and rabbit long jumping.

“Most of the rabbits really enjoy just hopping over things, so if we introduce a rabbit to a hurdle, they will usually get the hang of it pretty quickly," Grant Missall, one of the competitors, said.

Almost like it's in these bunnies' nature to hop.

“I think honestly, it's just a partnership with your animal. We just have a good connection with each other, and most importantly, you just love your animal," Camilla Dixon, another competitor, said.

To train, competitors have their own courses or high jump at home.

“I lift them over the course, so they know what they're supposed to be doing. And then I let them sniff the next jump. Sometimes they get the hang of it really fast. Sometimes they're slow. It just depends on the rabbit," Aubryn Missall, a competitor, said.

But how much everyone trains is very different.

“So practicing usually once every so often," Grant Missall said.

“Do it a couple times a week," Aubryn Missall said.

“I do once a day," Payton Karls said.

Watch 'Rabbit Olympics': The bunnies competing for Wisconsin State Fair glory...

'Rabbit Olympics': The bunnies competing for Wisconsin State Fair glory

Karls had big hopes for this year's high jump competition.

“Well, I am going for the state record today," she said.

Karls has been doing this for about four years, so she has some experience under her belt.

The state record is 22 inches. So her bunny would need to clear 24 inches - since they go by increments of two.

“It's just a lot of practice," Karls said in leading up to this event.

Unfortunately, she didn’t set the state record, but she did win the high jump with her bunny clearing a height of 16 inches.

“I feel good. I feel like it's just because my rabbits are really hot right now," she said about why they didn't perform better.

There is a silver lining, though. Unlike the Olympics, Karls and her fellow competitors don’t have to wait four years to try again. They’ll be back next year with a state record in their sights.

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