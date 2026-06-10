Public meetings set for proposed Midtown Center development

MILWAUKEE — The first of three public information sessions for the proposed Midtown Center development will be held Wednesday.

If approved, the development would include two four-story, 100-unit affordable housing buildings, a new Milwaukee Public Library branch, City of Milwaukee offices and a data processing facility.

The project had been on the agenda for a May City Plan Commission hearing; however, the data processing facility included in the plans sparked confusion and concern in the community.

Alderman Mark Chambers Jr. said that because residents have not heard enough information about the plans, it was removed from the agenda.

Chambers, Milwaukee Public Library staff, representatives from the Department of City Development and the developers, AFS Milwaukee LLC and Gorman & Co., will be on hand at the meetings to provide more information.

"Obviously, there has been a significant amount of attention paid to this redevelopment proposal in the media, but it is absolutely critical for the public to be a part of the process for this project, and these meetings will be a key part of that public involvement," Chambers said. "I strongly urge anyone interested in the project to attend at least one of the public informational meetings."

The meetings will be held at the former Walmart at 5825 W. Hope Ave. on the following dates:

• Wednesday, June 10 – 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, June 18 – 5:30 to 7 p.m.

• Saturday, June 27 – 12 to 1:30 p.m.

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