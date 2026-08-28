Port Washington Pirates open season with dominant win, set sights on state championship

Confidence is high in Port Washington after the Pirates opened their season with a 39-20 win over Sheboygan North — and the team has its sights set on much more than a fast start.

Head coach John Bunyan, who has led the Pirates for 16 years, said the offense showed what it is capable of in the opener.

"We can make plays, a lot of plays. We have a lot of speed on the field. Our receivers are able to make plays after the catch, and you know our offense is really explosive, so it's fun to watch — at any moment, they can score," Bunyan said.

Hear more from the team in the video player below

The Pirates are led offensively by Bunyan's son, Jack. The junior quarterback threw for 495 yards and five touchdowns in the season opener.

"It's great, man; I enjoyed it a lot. A lot of fun running around, especially on the big deep shots running down the field with the boys and celebrating with the O-line — it's awesome. It's a great feeling, especially when you work really hard for this. It's awesome," Jack Bunyan said.

Senior wide receiver and defensive back Kade Kintop said the performance was about more than putting points on the board — it was about proving doubters wrong.

"Yeah, six months ago everybody was doubting us. It felt like nobody was on our side, but we told everybody — we're gonna show you guys — and that's exactly what we did: Jack threw for 500 yards, I got 200 yards. You know, all receivers can do something; teams got to have the athletes to guard us, so I'd say we have the most confidence in the world right now," Kintop said.

That confidence extends to the team's expectations for the season. Senior wide receiver and defensive back Kiya Sullivan said the Pirates are not thinking small.

"We expect high things from everybody on the team. We expect to be state champs, conference champs; we expect to be winning everything," Sullivan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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