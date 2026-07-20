Popular Milwaukee brewery and donut stand team up for Wisconsin State Fair-exclusive beer

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery and Sil's Mini Donuts have partnered to create a Wisconsin State Fair-exclusive beer: Sil's Mini Donut Ale.

The collaboration ale is available only during this year's State Fair, which runs Aug. 6-16. It is brewed with Munich and caramel malts, plus subtle additions of cinnamon and vanilla, and comes in at 5.3% ABV.

Lars Wicklund founded Sil's Mini Donuts nearly 30 years ago. Lakefront Brewery approached Wicklund and his business partner, Susan, to create a beer that honored the traditions and flavors of the State Fair.

LAKEFRONT BREWERY

"Lakefront Brewery's idea to create a Sil's Mini Donut-inspired beer is an unexpected opportunity, and we are honored to be involved," Wicklund said. "It is especially meaningful that this collaboration of Milwaukee mainstays will be featured at the Wisconsin State Fair."

Lakefront Brewery owner Russ Klisch said the partnership reflects what makes the fair special.

"The Wisconsin State Fair is one of our favorite traditions, and we're lucky to have it right in our backyard," Klisch said. "Partnering with Sil's and Benno's to create something that's available only at the fair makes this beer even more special."

LAKEFRONT BREWERY

Lakefront and Sil's are inviting fairgoers to complete what they're calling the Donut & Draft Fair Pair — grabbing a bag of fresh mini donuts and a pint of Sil's Mini Donut Ale to enjoy together. To help visitors make the trip between the two vendors, Lakefront has created a map showing the quickest route.

During the fair, Sil's Mini Donut Ale will be available exclusively at Benno's Lakefront Brewery Biergarten and The Micro while supplies last.

More information about Lakefront Brewery at the State Fair is available at lakefrontbrewery.com. Learn more about Sil's Mini Donuts at silsminidonuts.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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