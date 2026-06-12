Polish heritage celebrated all weekend at 42nd annual Polish Fest

MILWAUKEE — Polish Fest 2026 kicks off Friday at noon on the Summerfest grounds, bringing Polish food, music, dance and cultural traditions to Milwaukee for another year.

Admission is $5 from noon until 5 p.m. and $10 after 5 p.m. Children 15 and under are free when accompanied by an adult.

Janine, who has served as entertainment chair of the Polish Heritage Alliance for over 35 years, said the festival reflects the heart of Polish culture.

"It defines what we really are about. We're about family. We're about our traditions, food, drink, music, dance. That's what we are, and we love to have a good time."

Janine said her commitment to Polish Fest goes back to its very first year in 1982, a tradition inspired by her father, who was originally from Krakow, Poland.

"In 1982 when it was announced the Polish Fest would be here, he said, we have to support it because if we don't support it, who will? Our heritage, you have to lead by example."

She said she has never missed a single day of Polish Fest since it began.

The festival features 5 stages of entertainment, including a nonstop polka stage, a contemporary stage, a family stage and a cultural stage showcasing Polish dance groups. Saturday is highlighted as the premier day for dance, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring groups from Milwaukee, Illinois and Michigan.

"From 6 until 7:30 there's a gala where they all perform different costumes, intricate footwork. It's really spectacular," Janine said.

The family stage will feature children's entertainment and pageants on Sunday.

The Polish Heritage Alliance, the organization behind Polish Fest, also operates the Polish Center of Wisconsin in Franklin.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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