Police seek suspect after three teens shot in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting after three teenagers arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds Monday evening.

The victims, ages 13, 15 and 16, were treated for their injuries. No update on their condition is currently available.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 6:05 p.m. in the 8700 block of West Herbert Avenue.

Milwaukee police are seeking information to identify a suspect in connection with this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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