Police pursuit ends in crash at Humboldt and Concordia; suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — One person is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Milwaukee.

The suspect traveled east on Capitol Avenue, where the chase was captured on a TMJ4 surveillance camera, before turning onto Humboldt Boulevard.

Police chase east on Capitol

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed at Humboldt and Concordia. No other civilian vehicles were involved.

The suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip