Police investigate fatal Milwaukee stabbing

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred around 6:56 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of South 28th Street.

The 45-year-old victim sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

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