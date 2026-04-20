MILWAUKEE — Police and Department of Public Works crews spent the afternoon excavating the backyard and garage of a home near 15th and Hauser streets on Milwaukee's north side.

At least four DPW trucks and a Bobcat excavator were on the scene, leaving behind multiple dig spots and muddy ground throughout the property. Crews painted bright pink letters, including J, L, N, P, U, and S, on concrete squares in the backyard, indicating a methodical grid search.

Watch: Police and public works crews excavate a Milwaukee backyard during a grid search near 15th and Hauser

Large police presence near 15th and Hauser

It is currently unclear what authorities are searching for at the property.

By the end of the day, authorities removed the police tape and left the scene, and the DPW trucks departed. The Bobcat excavator remained on the property.

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