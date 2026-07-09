Pink Energy Run fundraiser at Milwaukee Burger Company benefits cancer research in Milwaukee

FRANKLIN — Milwaukee Burger Company is donating 15% of its proceeds to cancer research during a fundraising event Thursday evening.

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The fundraiser runs from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Milwaukee Burger Company located at 27th and College in Franklin. Proceeds will benefit the Pink Energy Run, an event organized by the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse to raise money for breast and prostate cancer research.

The Pink Energy Run is scheduled for July 24 at Germanfest.

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Linda Short from the Wisconsin Breast Cancer Showhouse said the fundraiser is part of a broader effort to raise awareness for the organization's mission.

"Milwaukee Burger Company is our sponsor for our inaugural run, which is called the Pink Energy Run on the 24th of July at Germanfest," Short said. "We need people to know that we're more than just a show house. We didn't have a house this year, so we're doing this wonderful race."

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A team from Crunch Fitness was also on hand to show their support for the organization during a visit earlier this week.

Jessica Cullen of Milwaukee Burger Company said community involvement is central to the business.

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"I think especially when you're a family owned business, it's really important to support your community so that those families come back to you. We're really led by children and families. We're not only family owned, but families love to come here and getting involved, giving back is really important," the general manager said.

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