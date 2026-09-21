‘People are suffering’: Milwaukee residents push back on proposed 8% raises for alderpersons; mayor responds

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Common Council is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to give alderpersons and the mayor 8% raises. The proposal is drawing some pushback from residents and at least one former city official who say the money is needed elsewhere.

If passed, alderpersons would earn more than $90,941 a year starting in 2028 — nearly $18,000 more than they made in 2023. The mayor's salary would also increase to $182,991.

TMJ4 News reporter Ben Jordan has more on the community reaction to the proposal in the video below:

Common Council to vote on 8 percent raises for alders, mayor

The proposed raise comes after aldermen and the mayor increased their salaries by 15% in 2024.

Milwaukee resident Loretta Holmes said the timing is wrong, pointing to the financial pressure many in the city are already feeling.

"It's difficult just trying to survive it," Holmes said.

Holmes said rising costs for basic necessities — groceries, gas, rent, and bills — make the proposed raises hard to justify.

TMJ4 Loretta Holmes, Milwaukee resident

"You have your bills, you have your rent, you have family," Holmes said. "I don't think that's right at all. I don't think they really need the raise. The people out here are suffering.”

Supporters of the proposal say it corrects a past legal mistake and keeps pace with raises given to other city workers. Mayor Cavalier Johnson defended the timing.

"Because of the increase that happened a couple of years ago, some members in elected office at city hall hadn't had a raise in about 16 years," Johnson said. "And so, I think the goal here is to make sure that the elected officials are just keeping pace with increases as they happen with general city employees."

TMJ4

The proposal passed a Common Council committee 3-2. One of the opposing aldermen declined an interview request, and the other had not yet responded.

Former alderman and current Republican state Rep. Bob Donovan said two substantial raises coming on the heels of a city and county sales tax increase 3 years ago could create financial hurdles for Milwaukee when seeking state funding.

"I would say keep the money from the aldermen and start putting it into filling in potholes and paving the streets," Donovan said. "I'm convinced this will hurt them in any efforts they want to come to Madison for more money for the city, 'We're begging for more money'. Well, it doesn't look like that when you're giving yourself some significant pay raises," Donovan said.

TMJ4 Rep. Bob Donovan — (R) Greenfield/Milwaukee

If the 8% raise passes, salaries would then increase annually by 2% through 2031.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip