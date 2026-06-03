‘People are dying’: Victim celebrates new policy allowing Milwaukee Co. deputies to tow reckless drivers’ cars

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office deputies can now tow any vehicle they pull over for reckless driving — whether it's the driver's first offense or whether they own the car.

The policy applies across all areas MCSO patrols, including freeways, city streets, and county parks — extending enforcement across 158 miles of freeways throughout the county.

Reckless drivers caught by deputies will face a $1,000 reckless driving citation, plus towing and storage fees to recover their vehicles.

Watch: Victim celebrates new policy allowing Milwaukee Co. deputies to tow reckless drivers’ cars

Victim celebrates new policy allowing Milwaukee Co. deputies to tow reckless drivers’ cars

MCSO Inspector Doug Holton said the consequences go beyond what a standard ticket can accomplish.

"Oftentimes, when they get a ticket, I don't want to say they don't care, but they kind of disregard it. When you tow their vehicle, that changes everything," Holton said.

TMJ4 Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Doug Holton

Over the past two years, MCSO says deputies have investigated 153 reckless driving incidents county-wide. The Milwaukee County executive signed off on the legislation authorizing the new policy.

TMJ4 MCSO squad

Shardda Scott knows the impact of reckless driving firsthand. As a crash victim, she lives with lasting injuries.

"I have a rod in my thigh from my hip to my knee," Scott said. "I lost my femur, my femur bone in my right leg."

Scott has also had her own car towed for a non-moving violation, incurring a $470 fine just to start the process of getting it back.

"It sets me back a lot," Scott said. "I don't like it at all."

TMJ4 Shardda Scott — Reckless driving victim

Despite that experience, Scott supports the new policy.

"They should because a lot of people are dying out here on the streets," Scott said. "They need to slow down, and there are children out here."

MCSO is following the Milwaukee Police Department's lead. MPD implemented the same first-offense towing policy in November. To date, it has towed 115 cars for reckless driving.

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