MILWAUKEE — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian near I-43 and Keefe Avenue in Milwaukee just after midnight Wednesday.

WATCH: What we know in the deadly crash investigation

Pedestrian struck and killed near I-43 and Keefe Avenue in Milwaukee

The crash happened just after midnight, closing all northbound lanes between the Keefe Avenue off-ramp and Capitol Drive off-ramp, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and the identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available, according to the sheriff’s office.

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