MILWAUKEE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Saturday night after being struck by a car near 35th and Hadley streets, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Oct. 17. The fire department said it transported one pedestrian to Froedtert Hospital.

Surveillance video from Omar Foods on the corner shows a car traveling north on 35th Street when a car traveling west on Hadley Street collides with it. Both vehicles then move into a group of people standing on the corner.

Video also shows the driver of the westbound car getting out and running from the scene, followed by two Milwaukee police squad cars that drive past with their lights on.

Watch the video report below:

Pedestrian injured in Milwaukee crash; witnesses believe driver was fleeing police

Brandon Toombs, who witnessed the crash, said his friend of more than 10 years, Will, suffered the most serious injuries. Toombs said Will’s leg was amputated, but that he was stable and talking at the hospital.

"Somebody yelled high speed," Toombs recalled.

"It hit about five of us in total but Will took the most damage."

A second angle of video appears to show the driver running into an alley, followed by officers.

Toombs and neighbors Cassandra Mleknk and Jazmine Cartagena believe the driver was fleeing police.

"We heard the boom, then the sirens right away, I figured they’d have to had have been there right away," Cartagena said.

The Milwaukee Police Department has not yet responded to questions about what led to the crash, whether a pursuit was involved, or whether anyone was in custody.

The department’s calls-for-service log shows a traffic stop at the intersection at 6:43 p.m., minutes before the crash. The log does not establish whether the stop was connected to the collision.

Neighbors say they frequently see reckless driving in the area.

"Last month, my sister was on the bus when someone jumped the sidewalk and almost hit them," Cartagena said.

"My kids play on the sidewalk. This is a very narrow street, and them coming through at 80 miles per hour, someone’s bound to get hurt."

Toombs ended his interview with a message to his friend: “I love you, bro. Happy birthday, bro.”

This is a developing story.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip