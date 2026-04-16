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Parts of I-43 shut down due to rising flood waters in Milwaukee County

Flash Floods have closed parts of I-43 going southbound on Wednesday night as storms made their way over Southeast Wisconsin
Southeast Wisconsin weather: More rain and storms
Southeast Wisconsin weather: More rain and storms
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MILWAUKEE — Flash Floods have closed parts of I-43 going southbound on Wednesday night as storms made their way over Southeast Wisconsin.

The closures on I-43 start at W. National Avenue, extending to just south of W. Holt Avenue in Milwaukee County. The entrance ramp from Milwaukee General Mitchell International Airport towards Chicago is also closed.

Areas near the Wisconsin State Fair, as well as the surrounding area of the American Family Insurance Field, are seeing standing water on the roads and parking lots.

WATCH: Will the storms end tonight or extend into tomorrow morning?

Southeast Wisconsin weather: More rain and storms

TMJ4 crews are also reporting large amounts of standing water on roadways, such as under the Holton Street Bridge in Milwaukee.

According to the City of Milwaukee, crews are currently addressing street flooding. Anyone who sees flooding can report it by calling 414-286-CITY.

Flash Flood warnings for the counties of Dodge, Jefferson, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha are in effect until 11 p.m., and Flash Flood warnings for the counties of Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth are in effect until midnight.

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Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
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Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez