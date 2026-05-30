Parking restrictions in place Sunday for Locust Street Festival and Beer Run

MILWAUKEE — The 47th Annual Locust Street Festival is set to take place on Sunday. Organizers are reminding those who live by the festival grounds to review nearby parking signs to avoid having their vehicles towed.

The Locust Street Festival runs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 31 and will feature five stages of live music.

According to a Facebook post from the Locust Street Festival of Music and Art, if you live on or near E. Locust Street, the festival requires 100 feet clear on each street off of Locust and tow trucks will be out to enforce those parking restrictions starting at 7 a.m.

The post also shows the route for the Locust Street Beer Run, which also takes place on Sunday.

Locust Street Festival of Music and Art 47th Annual Locust Street Beer Run route

The run begins at 11:30 a.m. on May 31 at the intersection of Locust and N. Booth Street and winds through Riverwest before ending near Locust and N. Bremen Street.

According to organizers, any cars parked on the inside track of the route will be towed starting at 7 a.m.

Signs have been posted since the beginning of the week in the area and nearby houses have been given flyers to let them know of the parking restrictions, organizers say.

Organizers add that if you need to park in the area of the beer run or festival, you can do so on the opposite side of Locust Street.

Milwaukee Police Department officers will be at the Beer Run from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to ensure everyone's safety, according to organizers. MPD officers may not let you drive anywhere on the route during that time.

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