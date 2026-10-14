Park-goers share feedback on two design concepts for Red Arrow Park revitalization in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — An open house was held Tuesday to gather public input on two design concepts for revitalizing Red Arrow Park along Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. The Downtown Business Improvement District #21, the City of Milwaukee, and Milwaukee County are continuing to seek feedback before a final design is selected.

The park currently features a skating rink, benches, and green space. Now, developers are considering two new concepts called: the garden and the courtyard.

"I love ice skating. It's one of my favorite things to do," said Jessica Jaglowski. "So I definitely love the courtyard design.”

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Jessica Jaglowski prefers the courtyard option because it would leave more open space for an ice rink during the winter and other activities for the space, such as roller-blading or pickleball, during the warmer months. The garden concept would still include an ice skating path, but with more room for green space.

Kenza Hill, who frequently visits the park to read during her lunch break, said she appreciates the idea of adding more greenery while also making the space useful for other activities.

"I'm a nature lover. I love reintegrating trees and plants back into urban environments, but at the same time, there's benefits to utilizing that space for more than just the ice skating or more than just winter activity, and so I think we can weigh those out," said Hill.

Hill said investing in the park could help change how people view Water Street, which has faced safety concerns and business closures.

"I think when you revitalize the space, you have an opportunity to reinvent yourself, and when you reinvent yourself for the space, you can tell a new story about it. And I think Milwaukee needs a new story about Water Street," said Hill.

Park-goers share feedback on two design concepts for Red Arrow Park revitalization

Therese Hanson, with Kubala Washatko Architects, said new restaurants coming to the area and other downtown investments are helping build momentum.

"Water Street certainly has its struggles right now, but it's also folded into a much larger momentum around enhancing downtown and all," said Hanson.

Hanson said the new park design will also include a food and beverage option closer to the sidewalk or street.

The public can share feedback before a final concept is selected and presented to city and county leaders and the Downtown Business Improvement District.

Hanson said the final plan could incorporate elements from both concepts.

"That may be the courtyard. That may be the garden. It might be the garden with some of the courtyard in it. You know, we'll just have to wait and see what we hear," said Hanson.

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