City on a Hill, a faith-based nonprofit that has been a lifeline for disadvantaged families in Milwaukee for more than 25 years, is shutting down for good due to financial struggles.

The closure leaves many parents wondering how they will fill the childcare gap, especially with the summer months approaching.

Aimee Reehoff, a parent and pre-school director at Day Springs Church and Schools, said when a resource like City on a Hill goes away, it creates real stress for families.

TMJ4 AIMEE REEHOFF/ PARENT AND PRE-SCHOOL DIRECTOR AT DAY SPRINGS CHURCH AND SCHOOL



"I'm constantly meeting with parents wondering what to do with their children in the summer. It's a big question," Reehoff said.

"I know child care is a major need in this area in Lake Country and the Milwaukee area. When resources are cut, it makes things really difficult because parents feel like they're scrambling," Reehoff said.

Watch: Parent shares summer alternatives for kids after nonprofit closes

Parent shares summer alternatives for kids after nonprofit closes

Reehoff suggests parents check with local churches, as many offer Vacation Bible School and summer programs. Her church offers both half-day and full-day programs all summer long from June 1 to August 28. While Day Springs Church and Schools is currently waitlisted for this summer, parents can sign up for a 2027 interest list at dayspringschools.info.

"We start the day with songs and learning a bible verse. We're on the playground, working on the garden..." Reehoff said.

Other organizations are also stepping in to help. PEAK, a progressive leadership program, offers day and overnight summer camps for Milwaukee residents. The organization provides full scholarships to all Milwaukee youth and focuses on building authentic leadership opportunities through extraordinary experiences.

PEAK has a 70% retention rate, with many families staying throughout their child's youth. Space is still available, especially in the first and second-grade camps, though programs are offered for students through high school. Parents can register online at peakinitiative.org or call 414-431-4508.

Community centers, online parent groups, and other local staples can also give kids a safe place to spend their time.

"The YMCA, libraries, museums," Reehoff said.

No matter what option families choose, Reehoff said one thing matters most.

"Look for a place you feel comfortable and that your kids are enjoying," Reehoff said.

As City on a Hill closes its doors, Reehoff encourages other places in the area to step up and be a lifeline where they can.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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