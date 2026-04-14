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Overnight storms cause damage across Southeast Wisconsin

Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee
Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee
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The overnight storms caused damage in locations across Southeast Wisconsin.

Sherry sent us these photos of damage to a home from a toppled tree at 91st and Michigan Street in Milwaukee.

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Tree toppled by storm hits home in Milwaukee
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Tree toppled by storm hits home in Milwaukee

Janis Podemski sent us this photo of the siding torn off her neighbor's home in Wauwatosa. She says she heard the siding hitting her home at 2:30 a.m.

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Home damaged by wind in Wauwatosa

WATCH: Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee

Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee

Eric Lord sent us these photos of the damage in Jefferson and Fort Atkinson.

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Storm damage in Jefferson and Fort Atkinson
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Storm damage in Jefferson and Fort Atkinson

TMJ4's Charles Benson sent in these photos of storm damage in the Town of Merton.

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Storm Damage in Merton
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Storm Damage in Merton

You can send in your weather photos here.

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