Overnight storms cause damage across Southeast Wisconsin

The overnight storms caused damage in locations across Southeast Wisconsin.
Sherry sent us these photos of damage to a home from a toppled tree at 91st and Michigan Street in Milwaukee.
Janis Podemski sent us this photo of the siding torn off her neighbor's home in Wauwatosa. She says she heard the siding hitting her home at 2:30 a.m.
WATCH: Downed tree damages cars, causes crash in Milwaukee
Eric Lord sent us these photos of the damage in Jefferson and Fort Atkinson.
TMJ4's Charles Benson sent in these photos of storm damage in the Town of Merton.
You can send in your weather photos here.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.