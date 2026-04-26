One woman dead after Saturday night house fire on Milwaukee's North Side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) says one woman is dead after a house fire Saturday night near N. 8th Street and W. Fiebrantz Avenue.

A brother of the victim identified her to TMJ4 News as 79-year-old Helen Dobson.

According to a press release from MFD, a call reporting smoke coming from a residence at 4488 N. 8th St. came in at 9:23 p.m. on April 25.

MFD says it arrived on scene at 9:28 p.m.

The release adds that crews found and extinguished a stove fire that caused heavy smoke on first floor of the residence.

After searching the house, firefighters found an unconscious woman who was only one in the residence, according to the release.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that the medical examiner was called to the scene.

MFD adds that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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