One person injured, taken to hospital after rollover crash near 12th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department says one person is injured and was taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment after a rollover vehicle crash near N. 12th Street and W. Vliet Street on Saturday night.

MFD's battalion chief confirmed this information to TMJ4 News in a statement.

TMJ4 News The scene of a rollover crash near 12th and Vliet in Milwaukee on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

A TMJ4 crew on scene of the crash around 8:20 p.m. saw crews there from the Milwaukee Fire Department, Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

TMJ4 also reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for comment but has not heard back.

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