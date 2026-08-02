One person injured following Sunday morning shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning on the 3900 block of W. Cherry Street.

A 26-year-old was transported to a local hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries from a gunshot wound.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are currently looking for a known suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips to remain anonymous.

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