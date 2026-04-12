One person in custody following reports of shots fired at Franklin youth sporting event

FRANKLIN — Franklin Police officers were dispatched to the Midwest Orthopedic Performance Center on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of shots being fired at a youth sporting event, the department announced in a press release.

Officers had learned that there was a fight that had broken out between multiple attendees in the crowd.

Franklin PD said that there is no evidence at this time that a gun was fired during the incident.

TMJ4 Franklin Police Department squad car, file image.

A 36-year-old Illinois resident was taken into custody for Recklessly Endangering Safety after arming himself with a baseball bat, and criminal charges will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to the scene as well to treat and release one person who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

There is an active and ongoing investigation to identify and locate anyone else who was involved.

The Franklin Police Department is asking for anyone with information to contact them at (414) 425-2522, reference Case 26-006477.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

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