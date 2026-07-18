One person in custody following pursuit of vehicle wanted in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit conducted by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Friday evening.
The pursuit of the vehicle, which was wanted in a shooting investigation from the Milwaukee Police Department, started at East Meinecke and North Richards Street at around 7:30 p.m.
The pursuit ended at North 13th Street and West Center Street with the aid of the Milwaukee Police Department, as they used Stop Styx.
Once the vehicle stopped, four children were seen inside the vehicle.
The driver was taken into custody without any further incident, and no injuries were reported.
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