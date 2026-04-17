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One person dies after vehicle collides with pillar and catches on fire in Milwaukee

According to the police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on S. Howell when the driver went over the median, collided with a pillar and caught on fire.
Milwaukee Police
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Milwaukee Police
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MILWAUKEE — One person was killed after colliding with a pillar on the 5500 block of S. Howell Street late Thursday night, the Milwaukee Police Department announced on Friday morning.

According to the police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on S. Howell when the driver went over the median, collided with a pillar and caught on fire.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police
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The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating the fatal collision and is asking the public to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414)- 935-7360 if they have any information.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips App.

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