One person dies after vehicle collides with pillar and catches on fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed after colliding with a pillar on the 5500 block of S. Howell Street late Thursday night, the Milwaukee Police Department announced on Friday morning.

According to the police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on S. Howell when the driver went over the median, collided with a pillar and caught on fire.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating the fatal collision and is asking the public to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414)- 935-7360 if they have any information.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips App.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip