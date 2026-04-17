One person dies after vehicle collides with pillar and catches on fire in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed after colliding with a pillar on the 5500 block of S. Howell Street late Thursday night, the Milwaukee Police Department announced on Friday morning.
According to the police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on S. Howell when the driver went over the median, collided with a pillar and caught on fire.
The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Milwaukee Police Department is currently investigating the fatal collision and is asking the public to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414)- 935-7360 if they have any information.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips App.
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