One person dies after car crash, another person injured in separate shooting

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed late on Sunday night after colliding with another vehicle on the 6000 block of W Hampton Avenue, the Milwaukee Police said in a statement.

A 26-year-old was traveling northbound on N 60th Street when they collided with another vehicle that contained one occupant.

KSTU

The second vehicle driver, a 31-year-old, was taken to the hospital for injuries they sustained during the collision and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The 26-year-old was taken into custody and the investigation is still ongoing. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Milwaukee Police investigating non-life-threatening shooting

The Milwaukee Police are also investigating a shooting that left one person injured on late Sunday night on the 1700 block of W Capitol Drive.

A 28-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous by calling (414) 224-TIPS or submitting a P3 Tips report.

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