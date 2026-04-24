One person died following shooting on Burleigh Street in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday night in the area of the 2000 block of W Burleigh Street.

A 27-year-old had sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

TMJ4

The Milwaukee Police are looking for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

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