One person dead, two others injured after two separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead, and another injured on Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred on the 9800 block of W Carmen Avenue, in which a 33-year-old sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A 38-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and had received medical treatment on the scene.

The Milwaukee Police are currently looking for an unknown suspect at this time.

Ajax9/shutterstock.com Stock image of police lights.

The police are also investigating another separate shooting that left another person injured just after midnight on the 2200 block of W Kilbourn Avenue.

A 19-year-old arrived at a local hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting and are currently looking for an unknown suspect.

The Milwaukee Police Department is encouraging anyone who has information about either of the shootings to contact them at (414) 935-7360 or to contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

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