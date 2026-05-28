One dead, another injured in Milwaukee shooting near 38th and Congress

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and another injured early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened near North 38th Street and West Congress Street at 3 a.m., killing a 38-year-old victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A 40-year-old also arrived at a local hospital with injuries.

An investigation into what caused the shooting and the search for suspects remains ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

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