OAK CREEK, Wis. — The Oak Creek Lions Club's annual LionsFest is more than a Labor Day tradition; it is the club's biggest fundraiser, and the money raised goes right back into Oak Creek.

Scott Koenig, a LionsFest committee member, said the impact of the festival has added up significantly over the 67 years it's been running.

Watch Paris Fransway's full report in the video player below:

Oak Creek LionsFest brings fun, funds into the community

"With all the festivals added up together, we have probably invested back in our community between 3 and 4 million dollars, said Koenig."

TMJ4 Scott Koenig, LionsFest committee member

Some of the money raised during LionsFest and other fundraisers goes into the Oak Creek Lions Community Foundation. The Foundation is used to support larger projects the Lions Club takes on.

"Our last big project was outdoor AEDs at all of our schools, and there are 10 of them in Oak Creek. That was a 30-thousand-dollar investment," Koenig said.

The 67th annual fest features three music venues, food and drink tents, cash raffles, carnival rides, and more. Admission and parking are free.

"Everybody is just having a great time. There's all kinds of music here, lots of different foods," Koenig said.

For attendee Nitin Aggarwal, the fest has become a Labor Day tradition for his family.

"My kids have fun," Aggarwal said. "My daughter comes here every year, and it is a fun way to spend a long weekend."

Aggarwal appreciates that attending LionsFest also supports investment in Oak Creek and Southeast Wisconsin. He feels the volunteer-run event also sets a good example for his daughter.

TMJ4 Nitin Aggarwal, LionsFest attendee

"I feel very happy about it. My daughter is in scouts as well, so she is always looking out for volunteer opportunities. This is a good way to show there are volunteers here helping, and you can also come and do similar activities," Aggarwal said.

LionsFest runs through Monday, Sept. 7 at American Legion Post 434. The LionsFest schedule and details can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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