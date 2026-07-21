MILWAUKEE — Piles of trash cover a vacant former Aldi on Milwaukee's northwest side, where neighbors say illegal dumping has become a growing problem.

After a viewer reported trash covering the lot, TMJ4 visited the property Tuesday near North Sherman Boulevard and West Custer Avenue and saw piles of old furniture, clothes, and trash.

City records show four illegal dumping complaints have been logged at the property since the beginning of July.

"It's kind of disappointing," nearby resident Avion Green said. "This is not a dump spot. The actual dump is about five minutes away from here."

Green, who collects scrap metal, said he stopped expecting to find recyclable metal but instead found "all garbage."

"It makes the community as a whole look bad because it makes this look like a dumping ground, and it's not a dumping ground," Green said.

TMJ4 News Avion Green.

Edna Williams, whose family lives across the street, said the former Aldi was a convenient grocery option for the neighborhood.

Watch: Neighbors frustrated by illegal dumping at former Aldi property

'Now it's a dump': Neighbors frustrated by illegal dumping at former Aldi property

"I used to love this store," Williams said. "Why would they shut it down? Now it's a dump."

She hopes the property is eventually put to better use.

"They need to make it into something so it won't be a city dump. Make it into another store," Williams said. "If not a store, something for the kids. Make it a play area."

TMJ4 News Edna Williams.

The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services said it is aware of the complaints and is investigating.

Because the property is privately owned, the department said it has not identified a suspect and cannot install one of the city's illegal dumping cameras at the site.

Earlier this year, the city announced plans to expand its illegal dumping camera pilot program from 10 cameras to 100 by the end of 2026.

DNS said the city's camera program has led to 14 citations so far.

In the meantime, Green said he's considering hauling away some of the trash himself.

"I might actually come through once I'm done scrapping, load my truck up and take some of this stuff to the dump," he said.

A public notice recently posted on the building shows 5301 LLC, operating as Hopkins Grocery, has applied for a Class A Malt, Class A Liquor and Food Dealer-Retail license for the property at 5301 N. Hopkins St.

Milwaukee property records continue to list Aldi as the property's owner, and the notice does not indicate whether ownership has changed.

TMJ4 reached out to Aldi to ask whether the company is aware of the illegal dumping and whether it has plans for the property.

Aldi had not responded by publication time.

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