Northbound I-43 closed in Milwaukee due to undisclosed incident

MILWAUKEE — The northbound lanes of Interstate 43 at Highway 145/Fond du Lac Avenue in Milwaukee are currently closed due to an undisclosed incident.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the closure began around 7:29 p.m. and is expected to last several hours.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 on air and online for updates.
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