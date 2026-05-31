Nobody injured after report of attempted child abduction, Whitefish Bay police say

WHITEFISH BAY — The Whitefish Bay Police Department says it was called on Saturday after a child reported a suspicious encounter with another person to his parents near Henry Clay Street and Berkeley Boulevard.

According to a release from Whitefish Bay PD, a 10-year-old child was riding his bike on a sidewalk on May 30 when a man wearing all black clothing who was around 19 years old approached the child and asked him if he wanted a gift.

The child also reported that the man reached out towards him before the child rode his bike away and reported the incident to his parents, who called Whitefish Bay PD, the release adds.

The release says that cases of an attempted abduction of a child are extremely rare in Whitefish Bay, but urges those who live there to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

If you have any information about this incident, Whitefish Bay PD asks you to contact its non-emergency line at (414) 962-3830.

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