MILWAUKEE, Wis. — NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl rematch as Milwaukee fans pack local sports bars

The NFL season is underway, and Milwaukee football fans wasted no time finding a place to watch — including at a brand-new sports bar celebrating its first NFL kickoff.

Diaspora Sports Bar in the Riverwest neighborhood opened its doors in April, and celebrated its first season opener, a Super Bowl rematch between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Owner Marvin Bailey said the moment felt surreal.

"It is exciting. It really is exciting. It's just like a dream that kind of comes to fruition. You know, something that you just constantly planned on, and now you're just looking at it, and it's reality," Bailey said.

Bailey described Diaspora as one of the only sports bars in the Riverwest neighborhood. He said he was especially thrilled about the matchup.

"Football is life for me," Bailey said. "I am truly, truly, truly excited. And I can't even breathe. I'm just ready. I'm ready, baby. I'm ready."

NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl rematch as Milwaukee fans pack local sports bars

Green Bay Packers fans were also in the mix, eager for their team's turn on the field. Shareta Graham said she had one thing on her mind.

"I'm really excited about it, I love the Packers," Graham said.

At Stenny's in Walker's Point, Patriots and Seahawks fans gathered among others to watch the rematch. Christian Johnson said he's always been a Patriots fan.

"I kind of just came out of the womb that way," Johnson said.

Cole Gilkey and his family, diehard Seahawks fans visiting Milwaukee from Louisville, were equally enthusiastic.

"We're pumped. We love the rematch," Gilkey said.

Gilkey said his passion for Seattle started with a former Wisconsin Badger.

"Big fan of Russell Wilson, and just growing up, following him. I'm more of a player person, and with him being on the Seahawks, it left a big, big impression on me. So I diehard Seahawks fan," Gilkey said.

Gilkey said he has high expectations for his team this season.

"I have big hopes. I really do believe Seahawks can pull it off and get a 2peat for sure," Gilkey said.

Johnson said there was nowhere else he would rather be for the opener.

"First NFL season game of the season, I wouldn't be anywhere but here at Stenny's," Johnson said.

Graham kept her message simple when it came to her Packers.

"My hope for the Packers is that they go all the way... Yes Packers!" Graham said.

The Packers' first game is Sunday.

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