New immersive art experience to debut this summer at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — A new immersive art experience will be debuting this summer at Summerfest.

Milwaukee-based FuzzPop Workshop will be bringing a new interactive light and sound experience to Summerfest called "Radiant Echoes", making this the third consecutive year Summerfest has partnered with FuzzPop Workshop.

"We are proud to support and showcase local artists through our partnership with FuzzPop Workship," Chief Revenue Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Kevin Canady, said. "Radiant Echoes is a large-scale, one-of-a-kind immersive experience that integrates art, sculpture, sound and light, with live performance. We look forward to debuting this unique installation during Summerfest. Thank you to our partners for their continued support of the arts."

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The new installation is described as "a monument of sound and light", according to Summerfest, and can be found on the north side of the grounds between the Uline Warehouse and T-Mobile Stages, and will be available during all three weekends.

"We're thrilled to return to Summerfest for a third year and bring an art experience that is even bigger and wilder," Daniel Murray, founda dn artistic director of FuzzPop Workshop, said. "We've summoned the energy of an ancient future rave, and it's time to join the ritual."

FuzzPop Workshop will also be collaborating with two local arts organizations for the project - the UW-Milwaukee's Peck School of the Arts and Wild Space Dance Company.

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