New charges filed in deadly shooting outside bar in Walker’s Point

MILWAUKEE — New charges have been filed in the deadly shooting of a 35-year-old man outside a Milwaukee bar in April during an alleged robbery attempt.

The shooting happened on April 14 near the Harbor Room bar in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. Prosecutors say Breontae Tyler, 16, shot and killed David Krause during an attempted robbery.

Prosecutors charged Tyler with one count of felony murder, one count of driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and one count of arson of property other than a building, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, July 30.

Krause had asked for a ride from the teens at a BP gas station and had been planning to meet back up with his girlfriend to pick up his keys, which he had left in her car.

However, court documents allege there had been a discussion about robbing Krause of his backpack, believing he may have had a gun. During the robbery attempt, prosecutors say there was a struggle outside the Harbor Room bar, which ultimately led to him being shot.

An autopsy revealed he was killed by a single gunshot wound to the chest. Prosecutors say Tyler set the stolen vehicle on fire.

In an interview with detectives on April 23, Tyler denied involvement, stating he was at home at the time of the homicide, despite being shown images of himself at the BP gas station.

He is due back in court Aug. 10 for a preliminary hearing, according to court records. If convicted of felony murder, he faces up to 35 years in prison.

TMJ4 is naming the teen because he is being charged as an adult.

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