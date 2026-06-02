NEW BERLIN — A proposal to bring a major Rockwell Automation manufacturing campus to New Berlin is drawing both support and opposition as city leaders consider the project.

The proposed campus would be built east of Moorland Road between Grange and College avenues and initially feature an approximately 810,000-square-foot manufacturing and office building.

City documents show additional phases could be added in the future, potentially bringing the development to well over 1 million square feet.

Watch: New Berlin neighbors raise concerns, questions about massive Rockwell plant proposal

Proposed Rockwell Automation site up for debate

Rockwell Automation describes the proposal as an advanced manufacturing campus that would produce industrial automation technology.

“For us, it’s an amazing opportunity to be right in our backyard and a phenomenal opportunity to partner with the state and New Berlin to create hundreds of jobs,” Kyle Lindberg, Rockwell Automation's vice president of supply chain strategy and planning, said.

TMJ4 News Kyle Lindberg.

The company said in a press release that the project would create hundreds of jobs and represent between $211 million and $246 million in capital investment.

Lindberg said Rockwell evaluated sites across the country before selecting New Berlin, citing the area's workforce and the company's existing presence in Wisconsin.

The project is proposed in an area that city leaders say planning documents have long identified for future business park and industrial development.

However, several residential subdivisions have also been built nearby in recent years, placing new homes close to the proposed site and setting up a debate over the area's future.

“Most of the people in these neighborhoods believed this was going to continue to be a residential area with schools, soccer parks, and baseball fields,” said Dan Olstinske, a nearby homeowner who helped organize a petition opposing the proposal.

TMJ4 News Dan Olstinske.

Residents who oppose the project have raised concerns about traffic, noise, lighting, truck activity, and potential impacts on property values.

“The concerns include possible 24/7 operations, 40-foot-high buildings, and dozens of semi-loading docks and internal truck routes,” Olstinske said.

A petition submitted to the city by nearby residents asks officials to reject the development at its proposed location. Petition organizers argue the project is incompatible with surrounding neighborhoods and cite concerns about quality of life and the area's character.

During a public hearing on Monday, one resident, Emily, said she and her family recently built a home near the site.

“We just put our life savings into a property we waited for two years to build,” Feldman said. “I'm feeling like there could be a more ideal location for this.”

Rockwell officials say many of those concerns can be addressed.

“We've made adjustments to some of our plans based on those who mentioned noise and traffic,” Lindberg said. “We want to make sure we can minimize any adverse impact on the community and show up as a true partner.”

The company says most operations would take place inside the building and would not involve odors, smoke, or heavy industrial processing.

Rockwell also says truck traffic would be directed toward Moorland Road. Overnight truck traffic is expected to be minimal, and a sound barrier is planned near the facility.

Not everyone opposed the proposal.

Gary, a resident who said he has lived in New Berlin for 28 years, told city leaders he supports the project and believes it would benefit the city through economic growth and an expanded tax base.

To move forward, the proposal would require the city to rezone hundreds of acres and amend portions of its future land-use map, including changing some land currently planned for residential development to business park and industrial use.

The Plan Commission is expected to review and take possible action on the rezoning request on July 15.

If the project ultimately receives city approval, construction could begin in 2027, according to project materials.

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