Nepali Americans from Appleton raise support for flood relief in Nepal

MILWAUKEE — Nearly 1,000 people are dead and thousands more remain missing after a likely glacier collapse caused devastating flooding along the Nepal-China border less than a week ago.

Among those watching the disaster unfold from thousands of miles away are Anup Khanal and Nawa Subedi, two men originally from Nepal who now live in Appleton, Wisconsin. They reached out to TMJ4 to raise awareness and funds to help Nepal rebuild.

TMJ4 Nawa Subedi & Anup Khanal

Subedi said the news hit him hard.

"I was in shock. When I woke up in the morning I saw that on the news and it was very hard to fathom what is going on," said Subedi.

Khanal has been receiving photos from friends and family still in Nepal. He said seeing the destruction in the country where he was born and raised has been difficult.

Sujan Panta Bridge in Nepal

"It's kind of devastating to see like that in our country. We were born and raised there so we still have some emotions about the country," said Khanal.

Khanal said there are still loved ones he has not been able to reach.

"It is crazy, I don't know how to describe the words. But there are no words I can say about it. We are hoping they will come back and call us," said Khanal.

Subedi described the Nepali-American community in Wisconsin, which numbers more than 7,000, as tight-knit. The community hosted a candlelight vigil to remember flood victims and support one another.

"When we were together, we were people with the same emotions," Subedi said.

Both men have lived in the United States for more than a decade, but say Nepal still holds a special place in their hearts.

"We have our own culture. Like if you go to Nepal, you will never feel alone. Everybody will greet you, meet you, and talk to you," Khanal said.

With rescue efforts still ongoing, Khanal and Subedi are already thinking about what it will take to rebuild affected areas.

"The disaster is billions of dollars. We are small, but we are trying to raise our voice to come forward for Nepal," Khanal said.

They are asking people in Wisconsin to help.

"Even though we are thousands of miles away from there, we want to make people in Wisconsin know what is going on in Nepal. We want them to support as much as possible and to keep Nepal in their thoughts and pray," Subedi said.

Those who wish to donate can visit the Government of Nepal Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund at pmdrf.nchl.com.np.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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