Neighbors urge drivers to slow down after pedestrian killed in Milwaukee crash

MILWAUKEE — A person was hit by a vehicle and killed while trying to cross the street near Burleigh Street and 49th Street around 2:15 Saturday morning, according to Milwaukee police.

Police have not publicly identified the person killed. According to MPD, the 39-year-old driver was taken into custody and criminal charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Watch the video report below:

Neighbors urge drivers to slow down after pedestrian killed in crash near Burleigh and 49th

Jerome Smith lives just off the intersection. He saw the police response.

"Early in the morning, I couldn't go to sleep and I saw the lights outside my kitchen window," Smith said. "I came down and looked and that's when I saw a dead person."

TMJ4 Jerome Smith witnessed the police response

Smith said traffic safety has previously been an issue on Burleigh Street.

"When people cross the street here, (cars) tend to drive faster because they feel like it is bumper cars for them," Smith said.

Smith does cross the intersection sometimes.

"I do. I try not to. I try to cross where the (traffic) lights are, but it is still dangerous because cars don't care," Smith said.

Lyle Shumpert takes the bus and has to cross streets in the area every day.

"I could be walking out here in the street and a car just zooms by," Shumpert said. "Sometimes, I get nervous. I don't know what the next day might hold, but I get nervous sometimes."

TMJ4 Lyle Shumpert rides the bus and crosses streets in the area every day

Both men want drivers to slow down.

"Everyone tries to be in a hurry to get somewhere and all they have to do is take their time," Shumpert said.

"It would help if they put speed bumps out here because it would make it safer for pedestrians crossing, kids, people in wheelchairs, all of that. It's just really bad out here," Smith said.

Milwaukee police say they are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.

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