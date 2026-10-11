Neighbors seek change, end to gun violence after 17-year-old killed in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old was shot and killed near 39th Street and Lisbon Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, according to Milwaukee police.

The victim's mother identified the teen as Jimmari Hamza Wahkeeb Walton. She described him as an energetic, helpful, and talented young man.

Watch the video report here:

Neighbors seek change, end to gun violence after teen killed in shooting

Milwaukee police say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect and say they are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Walton's mother said the shooting was an accident.

"Our young men shouldn't be able to have access so easily to get the guns," Craig Griffin said. He lives on the corner of 35th Street and Lisbon Avenue and saw the police response.

TMJ4 Craig Griffin witnessed the police response

He said the neighborhood has previously dealt with gun violence.

"It's usually a pretty quiet neighborhood, but when darkness falls, then we go to hearing gunshots in the evenings and at night," Griffin said.

Jimmari Hamza Wahkeeb Walton's family member Jimmari Hamza Wahkeeb Walton was identified by family as the victim

Griffin said he was "hurt" by this loss of life in his community.

"Whatever dreams and accomplishments or goals that (Walton) did have or that his family did have for him, all of that is just gone," Griffin said.

"My heart goes out to the family of those teenagers, especially to the young man who lost his life," Jashema Wallace said. She also lives in the neighborhood and feels parents need to take greater responsibility.

TMJ4 Jashema Wallace lives in the neighborhood

"We have to stay on our children. We do. We have to know what they're doing, what they're into and who they are around," Wallace said.

"(It's) not just mom and dad at home raising that child, but teachers, neighbors, police officers. We don't get police officers walking our blocks interacting with the community," Griffin said. "We just want to see change. We just want to see change happen in our community."

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers.

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