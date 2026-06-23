MILWAUKEE — A deadly crash on Milwaukee's south side has left one man dead and neighbors calling for action on what they say is a long-standing problem with dangerous driving in the area.

Police say a 24-year-old driver crossed the roadway and struck another vehicle just after 1 a.m. Sunday near 11th Street and Greenfield Avenue, killing a 47-year-old man. Investigators say impairment is believed to be a factor.

Watch: Neighbors looking for answers after suspected impaired driver causes crash on Milwaukee's south side

Neighbors looking for answers after deadly crash on Milwaukee's south side

Emmanuel Barraza has lived near the intersection for more than 20 years. He says reckless driving has become a common concern for residents.

"It's very dangerous. We got a lot of reckless drivers, the intersection is very dangerous. They're always blowing the stop signs. It's just crazy," Barraza said.

TMJ4 Emmanuel Barraza

Barraza heard the crash from inside his home and immediately called 911. Neighbor Fernando Becerra witnessed the aftermath.

"I saw a lot of people surrounding the two vehicles... some of the neighbors were trying to take out a man that was inside a vehicle and they were giving him CPR and just trying to revive him," Becerra said.

When Barraza saw the suspect attempting to leave the scene, he and his son chased after him.

"Yeah, he was intoxicated. He was fleeing the scene. Me and my son chased him down. We brought him back," Barraza said.

Barraza and his son remained at the scene until the victim was taken away.

"Me and my son, we stayed all the way up until they took him out of here. I did not want to leave him alone... We really felt that bad that... he needed somebody here for him," Barraza said.

The crash also damaged several parked vehicles, including Barraza's wife's car, which he believes may be totaled. He says that loss pales in comparison to the life that was lost.

"He's 47 years old, I'm 48... I'm here, and he's gone, you know, make that make sense," Barraza said.

Barraza said the victim's age hit close to home.

"It's just tragic that this guy had to lose his life because some guy decided to make bad decisions, because it's not a mistake. It's a decision he made," Barraza said.

He also questioned why someone did not intervene before the driver got behind the wheel.

"There's no reason why she couldn't have taken the keys away from him and, and, you know, drove or got an Uber, you know, to get home and then later go pick up the car, something that definitely could have been avoided," Barraza said.

Barraza's son is 24 — the same age as the suspected driver.

"My son's 24. That's the same age as that kid. I mean, in an age right now where you have Uber, you have taxis, you got Lyft, all this, there is no reason to drive drunk," Barraza said.

Neighbors say speeding along this stretch of Greenfield Avenue has already changed how they go about their daily lives.

"We have to park our cars on the other side of the street just so our cars won't get damaged, especially here in the summer, the drivers are really reckless," Becerra said.

TMJ4 Fernando Becerra

Becerra said the crash has deepened fears that were already pushing him to consider leaving the neighborhood.

"It just makes me feel very sad and unsafe in my neighborhood... we've actually been planning to move out because it's too dangerous in this area," Becerra said.

Neighbor Christopher Zarnecki said dangerous driving near the intersection is a constant concern.

"Every day somebody gets behind the wheel drunk. You know, I mean, every, every week it's a crash. Like somebody's family, you know, they're grieving right now," Zarnecki said.

"Crazy. I mean, they speed, they swerve around corners. I mean, like they don't have a care in the world, you know, it's every day," Zarnecki said.

Zarnecki said the consequences extend beyond the crash itself.

TMJ4 Christopher Zarneck

"And now they gotta wait on insurance if they even had insurance. Now cars are totaled, and life is gone now," Zarnecki said.

Several neighbors told TMJ4 they would like to see additional traffic-calming measures along the corridor, including speed bumps and speed monitoring.

"First of all, put a speed monitor over here, you know, to catch the people who are speeding with the camera on it first and foremost... what else I would say, bumps, speed bumps," Zarnecki said.

Becerra echoed that call.

"Yeah, so a speed bump sounds like a good idea, yeah, but either way, like the stop signs, because I'm always sitting down on my porch, people are always flying by without even stopping. They just go on," Becerra said.

Barraza said the problem has reshaped life in the neighborhood over the past decade and believes the driver should face serious consequences if convicted.

"10 years or so, no kids have ever been riding their bikes or running around here anymore. I mean it used to be a lively neighborhood, kids everywhere. And now it's like everybody's afraid to have their kids out here because tragedy can happen in any corner," Barraza said.

"Have our prosecutors prosecute them correctly and push for harsher sentences because, you know, got to say this guy will probably maybe get a slap on the wrist or something, hopefully he doesn't," Barraza said.

Police arrested the 24-year-old man at the scene. Prosecutors are now reviewing the case.

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