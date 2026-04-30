MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department says it has arrested a suspect who investigators believe organized nearly a dozen street takeovers scattered across the city last weekend. MPD says it has also identified three other main suspects connected to the takeovers.

It comes as residents and city leaders question why only a handful of people have been cited or arrested in connection with the incidents.

Deloris Drake lives near one of the affected areas and described what she heard during the chaos Saturday night.

"I heard noises, I heard shooting. It was shots out there, and you're like, hey, where are the officers?," Drake said.

TMJ4 Deloris Drake — Neighborhood affected by street takeovers

One of the nine street takeovers — connected to the same group that tore up roads early Sunday morning in the Bay View neighborhood — was at a church parking lot in front of Drake's home on the city's northwest side. She says it is far from the first time.

"We've lost that privilege to be able to sit in the evening outside," Drake said.

Drake says the street takeovers have terrorized her neighborhood, and she questions the outcome.

According to MPD, the weekend response has so far resulted in two arrests, two vehicles towed, and seven citations issued.

Watch: Neighbors affected by street takeovers hope arrest of 'main organizer' marks a turning point

Neighbors affected by street takeovers hope arrest of 'main organizer' marks a turning point

Common Council President Jose Perez pressed the department at a committee hearing on Thursday about the consequences.

"How do we explain that to folks who are angry about it happening a block away from their house?" Perez asked.

Milwaukee Police Inspector Sheronda Grant acknowledged a problem with the department's response — emergency dispatchers only alerted officers in the district where a takeover was happening, leaving other districts without information.

"We don't have time to chase these people around when we have others who need our services," Grant said.

Grant also outlined plans for future incidents.

"We have robust plans in order to make mass arrests of these individuals," Grant said.

MPD says some of those plans include dedicated officers in each district, equipped with tire-deflation devices and license-plate-reading camera technology to track drivers involved.

"The guy we took into custody Wednesday, those are serious felonies, those are criminal charges, it's not a citation," an MPD spokesperson said.

MPD says the aftermath investigation — including tracking suspects through social media — is how the department located the alleged ringleader and identified the 3 other suspects.

Milwaukee Police Dept. Street takeover suspect arrested Wednesday

Drake says she hopes the arrest marks a turning point.

"Most definitely do," Drake said when asked if she hopes the takeovers come to an end.

MPD says it is concerned about the possibility of more takeovers near Cinco de Mayo events this weekend and urges any witnesses to call 911.

MPD is also asking people with takeover videos not to post them online. Instead, send them to the police to investigate at IFC@MILWAUKEE.GOV.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip