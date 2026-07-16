MILWAUKEE, WI — The Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District will investigate a large blockage in its underground drainage system that may have contributed to two rounds of severe flooding in the Bay View neighborhood.

MMSD announced Wednesday it found a large clog in its underground sewer overflow system, saying it might have played a part in the intense flooding Bay View experienced over the last year.

Kelly Festo, a Bay View resident whose home flooded in August and in April, said the announcement brought some closure after nearly a year of searching for answers.

"I remember waking up and opening our basement door, and seeing about three feet worth of sewage and flood water rising up our stairs," Festo said.

Eight months later, during April's heavy rain, her home flooded again.

"We absolutely flooded again, and it was horrific; I felt sick to my stomach," Festo said.

Watch: Neighbor gets some closure as MMSD investigates blockage possibly linked to Bay View flooding

Neighbor gets some closure as MMSD investigates blockage possibly linked to Bay View flooding

Near Jones Island, crews have been working to clear debris from the tunnel. Over the last week, crews scraped debris from underneath the ground, filled a crane, and moved it to a large truck for disposal. Since work began, crews have filled more than 20 trucks.

MMSD provided a timeline of the clog. In early 2025, crews first noticed debris, but the pipe was still flowing. They began designing access hatches for the underground pipe. After the April flooding, concern grew about a major blockage. In June, crews excavated the pipe and found the debris.

MMSD Executive Director Kevin Shafer said the district moved quickly once the blockage was confirmed.

"We came public as soon as we found it was blocked, we were working fast to get it done before the next storm we've always tried to be as open and honest as we can," Shafer said.

MMSD said the amount of rain in August likely would have produced flooding regardless of the clog, but the district still needs to investigate whether the blockage contributed to the April flooding.

Bay View Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic is calling for restitution for residents and business owners in Bay View who lost thousands of dollars. When asked about restitution, Shafer said the district is focused on the fix first.

"Right now we just want to try fix it and we'll see what happens with that, so I don't know that answer," Shafer said.

For Festo, who has called for accountability for nearly a year, the announcement is a step in the right direction — but she said flood victims need more.

"This didn't just happen, and we cleaned up for it, and we walked away; our life has been impacted by these events every single day, and I don't know to what end it will stop for us," Festo said.

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