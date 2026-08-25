About $2 million will go toward improvements at nine pedestrian and bicycle crossings in Bayside, Fox Point, Glendale, Greendale and Greenfield. Another approximately $1.03 million will help fund the replacement of two aging Oak Leaf Trail bridges near the eastern end of Lincoln Park, north of Hampton Avenue.

WATCH: Nearly $3 million coming to Milwaukee County for bike, pedestrian safety improvements

Nearly $3 million coming to Milwaukee County for bike, pedestrian safety improvements

One bridge carries the trail over Port Washington Road and was built in 1936. The second crosses I-43 and was built in 1962. Both are part of the former Union Pacific Railroad corridor.

For people who regularly use the trail, the investment is personal.

Tina Wohlgemuth uses the Oak Leaf Trail multiple times a week.

“For me, I just feel like they really care about their community, and I just think that this is such a great way for people to utilize it for wellness, for so many different things,” Wohlgemuth said.

TMJ4 Tina Wohlgemut

She said there are also places along her rides and walks where she sees room for improvement.

“I definitely think for when people are, like, especially on Lydell, I think so many people — like cars — don't stop,” Wohlgemuth said. “I definitely think that something could be improved there because I do see some sort of safety concern, especially with bikers.”

Milwaukee County has not identified the location Wohlgemuth described as one of the nine crossings receiving funding.

What will change at the nine crossings?

Milwaukee County says the nine funded locations were selected through its Pedestrian and Bicycle Crossing Assessment, which studied 20 locations.

The improvements vary by location and include flashing pedestrian beacons, curb extensions known as bump-outs, new or upgraded curb ramps, lighting, improved signs and pavement markings.

The nine locations are:

N. Port Washington Road and W. Fairy Chasm Road

N. Port Washington Road and N. Indian Creek Parkway

The 6900 block of N. Port Washington Road

S. 76th Street and W. Parkview Drive

S. 76th Street and W. Root River Parkway

W. College Avenue at College Park Elementary School

S. 76th Street and W. Wilbur Avenue/W. Wedgewood Avenue

W. Layton Avenue and S. 72nd Street

W. Layton Avenue about 600 feet west of S. 51st Street

Some locations will see more substantial changes than others.

At S. 76th Street and W. Root River Parkway in Greendale, the County plans to add bump-outs, curb ramps and flashing beacons, along with improved signs and pavement markings.

The crossing on W. College Avenue near College Park Elementary School is expected to receive new flashing beacons, lighting, improved signs and pavement markings.

The project also calls for new sidewalk on the west side of S. 76th Street between W. Parkview Drive and W. Root River Parkway to provide easier access to the parkway.

In Greenfield, a crossing on W. Layton Avenue about 600 feet west of S. 51st Street is slated for new flashing beacons, updated curb ramps, signs and pavement markings.

Milwaukee County says it will continue applying for funding to address the other 11 locations included in the assessment.

Aging bridges remain open and safe to use, County says

The two Oak Leaf Trail bridges are also slated for replacement.

Milwaukee County Parks told TMJ4 that recent inspections have identified structural deficiencies and corrective actions for both bridges, including wear on aging components.

However, Milwaukee County Parks says there are no immediate safety concerns for trail users and that both bridges continue to be inspected and maintained.

County officials describe the replacement project as a proactive effort to address the aging infrastructure before more serious problems develop that could eventually force the trail connection to close.

Joe Carey rides this stretch of the Oak Leaf Trail four or five times a week.

“I'm retired, so this is my exercise,” Carey said. “So I get out and come down to Summerfest grounds and then turn around and go back.”

TMJ4 Joe Carey

Carey said the age of the infrastructure is noticeable.

“Well, it's all riveted steel, so you wonder sometimes how long those are gonna last,” Carey said. “But they look like they're solid still, a little rust on them, but they just need to be painted, I think.”

Carey said the trail is heavily used, particularly on weekends.

“This trail's crowded, especially the closer you get to Estabrook Park,” Carey said. “There's lots of people that come from the north and that go south to the north.”

Bridge project estimated at about $3 million

Milwaukee County Parks currently estimates replacing the two bridges will cost approximately $3 million, including design and construction.

The current federal award of approximately $1.03 million does not cover the entire estimated cost.

Milwaukee County Parks told TMJ4 it plans to pursue additional grant funding and expects to seek the final phase of funding through a future Transportation Alternatives Program grant cycle. The federal program requires Milwaukee County to provide a 20% local match.

County officials say they continue to look for other grant opportunities that could help offset that cost. Grant contracts have not yet been finalized, but Milwaukee County Parks anticipates planning and design work for the bridges will begin in 2027.

The timing of design and construction for the pedestrian and bicycle crossing projects will be determined in coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

It is also too early to know whether either Oak Leaf Trail bridge or portions of the trail will need to close during construction. Milwaukee County Parks says potential closures and detours will be determined during the planning and design phase.

For Carey, the investment is about keeping a trail he regularly uses available for years to come.

“It feels good that they do that,” Carey said. “So I'd like to see this trail keep going for a long time since I hope to be going for a long time.”

The projects support Milwaukee County’s broader Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2037.

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