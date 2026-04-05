NBA investigates Bucks over Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status as fans consider the team's future

MILWAUKEE — As the NBA investigates the Milwaukee Bucks' handling of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury, some fans say the situation has them thinking about the future of the team and its biggest star.

Antetokounmpo has not played since March 15, when he hyperextended his left knee and suffered a bone bruise during a game against the Indiana Pacers.

Watch: Bucks fans react as the back-and-forth between the superstar and the organization continues, this time amid an NBA investigation into the Bucks' handling of Giannis' injury status.

Reports: NBA investigating Giannis injury; fans reflect on team future amid investigation

The Bucks say Antetokounmpo is not medically cleared to play, while Antetokounmpo told reporters he is healthy and available to return, according to ESPN.

“I’m healthy,” Antetokounmpo told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Athletic before Friday’s game. “I hate it when people force me to do things against my nature. I’m a player. I get paid to play."

The disagreement has drawn the attention of the NBA, which is investigating whether the Bucks violated the league’s player participation policy while keeping the two-time MVP out of the lineup.

TMJ4 News Left to right: Noah Lopez and Tyler Rakowski, Mac Jac, Lillee and Lizzie Jackson, and Scott Williams.

The situation has sparked conversation among fans across Milwaukee, many of whom say Antetokounmpo transformed the team and the city.

“Probably the best athlete we’ve ever had in Milwaukee,” Bucks fan Noah Lopez said. “The Bucks weren’t really relevant until Giannis came around.”

Fans also pointed to Antetokounmpo’s impact off the court, including his involvement in the community.

“He does a lot. Not just basketball, not just publicity. He’s often seen in the community,” Lillee Jackson said.

The Bucks are now out of playoff contention, and Antetokounmpo has missed a career-high number of games this season, in part because of the knee injury.

Some fans said the team should be cautious and make sure Antetokounmpo is fully healthy before returning to play.

“If he’s not ready and goes back too early, it could make the injury worse,” Lizzie Jackson said.

Others said if Antetokounmpo feels ready, he should be allowed to play.

“I think they should let him play. If he feels the confidence in himself, that’s good enough for me,” Bucks fan Scott Williams said.

Despite the investigation and uncertainty, several fans said they believe Antetokounmpo still wants to be in Milwaukee long term.

“He loves this city. He’s not going to abandon us,” Milwaukee resident Mac Jac said. “We’re going to rebuild and come back stronger next year.”

League officials have interviewed Antetokounmpo, the Bucks and team doctors, according to reports from ESPN and other outlets.

The NBA’s investigation into how the Bucks handled Antetokounmpo’s injury is ongoing.

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