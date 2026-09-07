National Avenue businesses adapt to construction with help from a grant

MILWAUKEE — Construction on National Avenue has made it harder for businesses to attract customers, but Orenda Cafe is using a city-backed grant to adapt.

Orenda Cafe owner Leticia Muñoz is using the Facade and Alternative Customer Entrance (FACE) grant from VIA Community Development Corporation (CDC) and the City of Milwaukee Department of City Development's Commercial Corridor Team to create a new back entrance to her restaurant before construction moves to her side of the street.

"It has definitely been less… less customers coming in," Muñoz said.

TMJ4 Leticia Muñoz, Orenda Cafe Owner

Adrian Wade considers himself a regular at Orenda Cafe.

"This is actually my favorite brunch, lunch spot," said Wade. The food is consistently good. It's fresh."

TMJ4 Adrian Wade, Orenda Cafe Customer

He has also felt the impact of construction on National Avenue.

"It's no immediate spot to get to. It is a very busy street," Wade said.

"This is the type of [construction] project that can significantly shut a business down. I think when you marry that with inflation and everything that is going on in the economy, it can create the perfect storm," said Brisa Van Galen, VIA Community Development Corporation's Economic Development Director.

TMJ4 Brisa Van Galen, VIA CDC Economic Director

The reimbursement grant is designed to help businesses along National Avenue attract business and make it safer and easier for customers to come in.

"They can adapt their space here on National Avenue to ensure that customers can have safe access to their business during and after the construction," VIA CDC Executive Director JoAnna Bautch said.

TMJ4 JoAnna Bautch, VIA CDC Exeutive Director

While developing the FACE grant, VIA CDC spoke with business owners on the street to understand what would best help them through the construction phase.

[Muñoz] was one of the first business [owners] that we went to identify what her needs were, and then after that is when the development of the FACE grant happened.

TMJ4 Orenda Cafe's current front entrance

Using the grant, the back of Orenda Cafe will soon be repainted and will feature new stairs, enclosed dumpsters and several parking spaces.

"There will be signage and everything nice for customers to know that this entrance is available for them to use," Muñoz said.

TMJ4 Ongoing work on Orenda Cafe's new back entrance

According to Bautch, VIA partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's School of Architecture & Urban Planning to help create the designs for businesses working to get approved for the FACE grant.

"We wanted to make it as easy as possible, so we brought in UW-Milwaukee to sort of eliminate that step for our business owners," said Bautch.

While the construction period is tough on businesses located on National Avenue, Muñoz says it is necessary.

"Construction is so necessary and it is going to be beautiful once it ends," said Muñoz.

Bautch emphasized that the improvements will last beyond construction.

"These investments are not just temporary. These are permanent investments, permanent changes into the structure of their building into the way that they interact with customers," Bautch said.

Muñoz said she hopes the new entrance will make it easier for customers, and especially regulars to keep coming back.

"I know more people who love to come for breakfast will also find their way and this here helps them to know that there is another way to come in the restaurant," Muñoz said.

Eligible businesses located along National Avenue can learn more about the FACE grant here.

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