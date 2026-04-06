Drivers along National Avenue say dodging potholes has become a daily routine that is costing them money and leaving vehicles out of commission.

Andrew White said his car has been in the shop since February due to alignment issues caused by constantly swerving to avoid road damage.

TMJ4 Andrew White/ Pothole Victim

"My car is still in the shop," White said.

White said the deep potholes force drivers to make erratic movements on the road.

"For a person to have to swerve on this side and then go to that side, it’s a big dip. It may not look like it from here, but it’s a huge dip," White said.

"I’m not DUI—I’m trying to dodge this pothole for the sake of my car," White said.

Watch: National Avenue drivers say potholes are wrecking cars and routines

National Ave drivers say potholes are wrecking cars and routines

Without a vehicle, White's daily routine has changed. He now relies on the bus to get to and from work.

"It affects me having to leave for work at a certain time," White said.

Workers at Wendy's Tires say they see drivers year-round dealing with blown tires from potholes in the area.

City officials say spring is the worst time for potholes because fluctuating temperatures cause water to seep through cracks in the pavement. While there are no systemic changes to how the city fixes potholes, crews recently added a new piece of equipment to better control the temperature of the asphalt and coal mix, which improves the quality of the patchwork.

The Department of Public Works says crews usually respond to reported potholes within seven days. Residents can report potholes by phone at 286-CITY, online, or through the MKE Mobile Action app.

If a vehicle is damaged by a previously reported pothole, drivers can file a claim for the damage through a separate city office.

"They’re probably trying down that way, but the sense of the matter is it's long overdue," White said.

A major reconstruction project along National Avenue is set to begin this year. The project will stretch from 39th Street to First Street over the next three years.

"I know it takes time, and that’s with any road, but if they get it right, when it is done, just maybe it’ll be better," White said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip