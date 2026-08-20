A West Allis parent is sharing his reaction after multiple coaches left the football program at Nathan Hale High School following a district investigation — with the team's season opener just days away.

At least 6 of the team's 11 coaches have resigned, leaving the squad with less than half of its original coaching staff heading into Friday's kickoff.

Shane Cohen's son, Coleton, is entering his senior year as the team's quarterback.

"It was shocking and disappointing," Cohen said.

Cohen said the departures caught him off guard because of how well he knew the coaches.

"I think that that that's where the shock lies because these are guys who are just some of the nicest people that you'll ever come across — they're true, genuine people. They are good coaches," Cohen said.

Watch: Nathan Hale football parent speaks out after coaches resign following district investigation

Nathan Hale football parent speaks out after coaches resign following district investigation

About two weeks ago, five coaches were placed on administrative duty as the district conducted what it called a "confidential personnel investigation."

Principal Matthew Lesar notified parents of the investigation but emphasized that "at no time has there been any concern regarding the safety or well-being of any of our student-athletes."

Days later, Lesar said several staff members had resigned while the investigation remained ongoing.

According to sources close to the situation, all five coaches who were placed on administrative leave have since resigned. At least one other coach — who was not placed on leave — has also resigned.

Sources say the situation stemmed from a possible group message thread involving members of the coaching staff.

The coaches who were placed on administrative leave say they never received an explanation from the district about why, which led them to resign.

Cohen said he wants the public to understand the character of the departing coaches.

"Whatever happened, you know it's that's on them. And what I want people to know is that the coaches that are outgoing are are good people. I wouldn't expect anything, you know, as far as putting our kids in any sort of jeopardy," Cohen said.

TMJ4 reached out to the district multiple times for more information about a possible group text and have not heard back.

Despite the upheaval, Cohen said he believes the players are ready to move forward.

"I think these kids are motivated. I think that they want to show that this is not a distraction, that it's merely a bump in the road, and and let's move forward. Let's you know, let's create a new winning culture here at Hale, and let's let's win some games," Cohen said.

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