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Multi-vehicle crash stalls traffic on I-43 southbound near Fox Point

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WisDOT
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Posted

A multi-vehicle crash has stalled traffic on I-43 southbound at County PP and Good Hope Road.

The crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. Sunday, initially shutting down the entire interstate. By 1:30 p.m., only one lane of traffic was closed; however, traffic was still backed up.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 News on air and online for updates.

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Meet your Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin