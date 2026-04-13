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Multi-Grammy award winner Sombr to perform in Milwaukee

Multi-Grammy Award winner SOMBR announced his North American tour and will be making a stop at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum this fall.
2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Sombr performs during the first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One
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MILWAUKEE — Multi-Grammy Award winner Sombr announced his North American tour and will be making a stop at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum this fall.

The 20-year-old singer will embark on a 37-day tour, accompanied by Hannah Jadagu and The Last Dinner Party, with a stop in Milwaukee scheduled for November 3, 2026.

2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend One
Sombr performs during the first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The pre-sale will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, with the general admission tickets going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17.

Sombr's newest single, "Potential", will be dropping Thursday, April 16, with the official music video dropping at 6 p.m. ET.

For more information about ticket sales, you can go to https://www.sombermusic.com/#tour.

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